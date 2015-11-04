LONDON Nov 4 British insurer Legal & General
's net cash generation rose 14 percent to 943 million
pounds ($1.45 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and
assets under management rose 8 percent from a year earlier, it
said on Wednesday.
Net cash was boosted by greater efficiency and a rise in its
UK protection and savings business, along with the firm's
"capital-lite" strategy of reinsuring business to cut capital
costs, L&G said in a trading statement.
Operational cash generation rose 11 percent to 936 million
pounds.
Assets under management rose to 717 billion pounds and
external net inflows rose 161 percent from a year earlier to
21.7 billion.
"External political and regulatory uncertainties remain, but
we believe that by aligning our strategy to macro trends we have
created a high degree of resilience in our business model and
are well positioned for further growth," Chief Executive Nigel
Wilson said in the statement.
($1 = 0.6485 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)