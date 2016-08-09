(Adds detail on business divisions, CFO, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Aug 9 Lower profits in Legal & General's
investment management and general insurance businesses
took the shine off an overall 10 percent rise in first-half
operating profit, making the insurer the largest loser in the
FTSE 100 index on Tuesday.
The above-forecast rise in operating profit to 822 million
pounds ($1.07 billion) was boosted by strong growth in its
retirement business.
Analysts expected an operating profit of 812 million pounds,
according to a company-supplied forecast.
Legal & General Investment Management's assets under
management rose 18 percent to 841.5 billion pounds, after seeing
external net inflows of 9.6 billion pounds.
But inflows were down 30 percent from a year earlier, and
operating profit fell three percent.
LGIM was continuing to see inflows at a time when markets
were challenging, Chief Financial Officer Mark Gregory told
reporters on a conference call.
"It's not a shoddy effort," he said.
Profits in the division were impacted by weak markets
earlier in the year, but Gregory said he expected stronger
markets in the second half to help profitability.
L&G's general insurance business also saw a 26 percent drop
in operating profit.
The firm's shares were down 4.4 percent to 208 pence per
share at 0737 GMT.
The company said it had introduced a new formula for setting
its interim dividend, at 30 percent of its 2015 full-year
dividend. This brought the interim dividend to 4 pence per
share, up 16 percent and against a forecast 3.68 pence.
($1 = 0.7700 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise and Jason
Neely)