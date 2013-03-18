BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's units win bids for solar projects
* Says two units win bids for solar power station projects with total investment of about 406.6 million yuan ($59.74 million)
LONDON, March 18 Legal & General Group PLC : * Agreed to acquire an interest in cala, UK's premium major home builder, from
lloyds banking group * Acquisition values cala at £210M * Will acquire a 46.5% equity stake in cala, as an equal partner with patron
capital partners
* Says two units win bids for solar power station projects with total investment of about 406.6 million yuan ($59.74 million)
* Accord conditional on sale of bank's bad loans (Adds details, background)