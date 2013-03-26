BRIEF-Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
March 26 Legal & General Group PLC : * Acquire the 75% share capital of cofunds holdings, which it does not already
own, for * Acquisition values cofunds at £175M and is subject to regulatory approval. * Legal & general group - deal is anticipated to complete in H1 2013,
and to be earnings accretive by the end of 2014
June 1 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co Ltd * Says Chairman Lin Zhensen resigns due to personal reasons Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHz6TS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)