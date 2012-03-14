LONDON, March 14 British insurer Legal &
General on Wednesday hiked its dividend by more than a
third, easily beating analysts' forecasts, and exceeding the
payout it made before an unpopular cut at the height of the 2008
financial crisis.
L&G, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, will pay a total
dividend for 2011 of 6.4 pence per share, an increase of 35
percent, and ahead of the 5.93 pence pencilled in by analysts in
a company poll.
The move, which puts the payout above the 5.97 pence L&G
paid in 2007 before a sharp cut the following year, came after
the company narrowly beat forecasts with a 5.3 percent rise in
2011 profit.
The company had an operating profit for the year of 1.06
billion pounds ($1.7 billion), up from 1 billion pounds in 2010,
and ahead of the 1.04 billion pounds expected by analysts.
L&G shares closed at 125.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
company at about 7.2 billion pounds.