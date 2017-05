Sept 13 European asset manager Legal & General Investment Management hired Simon Chinnery from JPMorgan Chase and Co to head its defined contribution (DC) pension scheme business.

Chinnery, who has 30 years of experience in the asset management industry, joins Legal & General as head of DC Client Solutions.

He spent 11 years at JP Morgan Asset Management, including as head of head of UK DC. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Savio D'Souza)