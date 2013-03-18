* Buys 97.7 million pound stake in CALA Group
* First direct investment, has 36.5 bln pounds to invest
* Keen to invest in infrastructure, housing
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, March 18 Insurer Legal & General
said it was looking for more chances to invest directly
in infrastructure, with about 36.5 billion pounds ($55.23
billion) ready to invest, after it took a stake in CALA Group.
L&G, which said on Mar. 6 that a shortage of bank lending
was driving a need for increased direct finance, bought the 46.5
percent stake in the UK housebuilder from Lloyds Banking Group
on Monday alongside private equity group Patron Capital
Partners, which also purchased a 46.5 percent share.
The remaining 7 percent was bought by the management of the
138-year-old company. The deal, which values the housebuilder at
210 million pounds, will be financed by 140 million pounds of
equity and 70 million pounds of debt.
Rather than locking up their cash in funds managed by buyout
firms, big pension funds and insurers are increasingly teaming
up with private equity to buy stakes in companies directly,
reducing the fees buyout firms charge for managing their money,
and gaining more control.
Life insurers such as L&G, which have long-term financial
obligations to their pensioner customers, are keen to put more
money into property and infrastructure projects which generate
predictable cash returns over many years.
L&G said its push for more direct investments was due to the
greater control this offered, and it wanted to cut similar deals
in education, housing, transport and energy infrastructure.
"We've talked about five areas we're looking to in terms of
our growth themes and one of these is direct investment ... This
was the first one that came into that filter of opportunity,"
said Wadham Downing, L&G's group strategy director.
"We have 6.5 billion pounds of shareholder funds at group,
as well as our annuity funds, which is about 30 billion pounds,
and we'll be using both of those vehicles to invest in
infrastructure," he said, adding that it could be through equity
investments or loans.
CALA, which builds homes in England's Cotswolds region and
around Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland, was the first Scottish
company to list on the London Stock Exchange in 1875.
Hit hard by the financial crisis, it returned to profit in
2010. It posted pre-tax profit of 11.4 million pounds and had
gross assets of 354 million pounds for the year to end-June.
L&G said its 65 million pound equity investment would be
financed from its own resources. It is expected to boost
earnings for L&G in its first year and to deliver a return above
the group's weighted average cost of capital.
The investment comes after a year of robust profits at
British housebuilders such as Persimmon and Taylor
Wimpey, which have beaten sluggish demand in the housing
market with the help of government support and a strategy of
buying land cheaply during the recession.