* Buys 97.7 million pound stake in CALA Group

* First direct investment, has 36.5 bln pounds to invest

* Keen to invest in infrastructure, housing

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, March 18 Insurer Legal & General said it was looking for more chances to invest directly in infrastructure, with about 36.5 billion pounds ($55.23 billion) ready to invest, after it took a stake in CALA Group.

L&G, which said on Mar. 6 that a shortage of bank lending was driving a need for increased direct finance, bought the 46.5 percent stake in the UK housebuilder from Lloyds Banking Group on Monday alongside private equity group Patron Capital Partners, which also purchased a 46.5 percent share.

The remaining 7 percent was bought by the management of the 138-year-old company. The deal, which values the housebuilder at 210 million pounds, will be financed by 140 million pounds of equity and 70 million pounds of debt.

Rather than locking up their cash in funds managed by buyout firms, big pension funds and insurers are increasingly teaming up with private equity to buy stakes in companies directly, reducing the fees buyout firms charge for managing their money, and gaining more control.

Life insurers such as L&G, which have long-term financial obligations to their pensioner customers, are keen to put more money into property and infrastructure projects which generate predictable cash returns over many years.

L&G said its push for more direct investments was due to the greater control this offered, and it wanted to cut similar deals in education, housing, transport and energy infrastructure.

"We've talked about five areas we're looking to in terms of our growth themes and one of these is direct investment ... This was the first one that came into that filter of opportunity," said Wadham Downing, L&G's group strategy director.

"We have 6.5 billion pounds of shareholder funds at group, as well as our annuity funds, which is about 30 billion pounds, and we'll be using both of those vehicles to invest in infrastructure," he said, adding that it could be through equity investments or loans.

CALA, which builds homes in England's Cotswolds region and around Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland, was the first Scottish company to list on the London Stock Exchange in 1875.

Hit hard by the financial crisis, it returned to profit in 2010. It posted pre-tax profit of 11.4 million pounds and had gross assets of 354 million pounds for the year to end-June.

L&G said its 65 million pound equity investment would be financed from its own resources. It is expected to boost earnings for L&G in its first year and to deliver a return above the group's weighted average cost of capital.

The investment comes after a year of robust profits at British housebuilders such as Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, which have beaten sluggish demand in the housing market with the help of government support and a strategy of buying land cheaply during the recession.