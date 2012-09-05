By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Legal & General Investment
Management is shutting down its 257 million euro ($3234
million) money market fund, the latest sign fund firms in the 1
trillion euro European sector are struggling to handle ultra-low
and negative bond yields.
The LGIM Euro Liquidity fund, part of LGIM's 18.6 billion
pound ($29.6 billion) stable of cash and liquidity strategies,
is to shut on October 3, the fund said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Money market funds, highly liquid products that invest cash
in government bonds and short-dated paper issued by top-rated
banks, are commonly used as alternatives to bank deposits.
However, they have struggled to generate returns in recent
months as yields on short-term German paper have dipped into
negative territory while in France they are close to zero.
In July the fund, run by head of money market funds Jennifer
Gillespie, was closed to new money in the wake of the European
Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate from to zero
from 0.25 percent.
On Wednesday the Financial Times reported that big managers
are preparing to pass on the impact of negative short-term
interest rates to investors.