* To raise full-year dividend 20 pct to 9.3 per share
* Ups direct investment portfolio in yr to 2.9 bln stg
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 5 British life insurance and
pensions provider Legal & General Group Plc hopes to
maintain the momentum of acquisitions and direct investments in
infrastructure set in 2013 through the coming year, its
management said.
Speaking after the group unveiled a 16 percent increase in
net cash generation for 2013, Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said
he is seeking to buy an annuity business in the United States,
having already acquired an investment firm.
Last month L&G said it had bought Global Index Advisors, an
Atlanta-based investment firm running $15.6 billion in assets.
"We would like to be bigger in America ... We've been
looking at annuity acquisitions in the States. That's an area of
focus," he said on a conference call, stressing any deals would
be modestly sized "bolt-ons".
L&G has a strategic focus on series of global trends, such
as ageing populations, countries scaling back welfare provision
and the retrenchment of banks since the financial crisis.
It is an enthusiastic investor in British infrastructure,
focusing on areas such as transport, energy, housing and
hospitals, since such assets offer steady, inflation-linked
returns from road tolls and rents, matching long term
liabilities to retirees.
The group increased its direct investment portfolio during
the year to 2.9 billion pounds from 1.4 billion, adding a
further 300 million since the start of 2014. Wilson said he
expected to announce further investments across the UK during
the year.
The group also announced a one-fifth hike in its full-year
dividend to 9.3 pence per share, a move welcomed by analysts at
brokerage Bernstein Research, though they noted the 7 percent
rise in L&G's operating earnings was short of expectations.
L&G shares were trading more than 2 percent lower by 0840
GMT.
"This is a good set of results although operating profits
missed consensus, driven by lower earnings from protection
(insurance) and auto enrolment," Bernstein said.