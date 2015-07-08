July 8 Legal & General Investment Management appointed Professor Paul Sweeting as Head of Research of its Solutions Group.

He will report to Marcus Mollan, Head of Investment Strategy.

Prior to joining Legal & General Investment Management, Professor Sweeting was working in J.P.Morgan Asset Management, where he was European Head of the Strategy Group. He also had a stint at the University of Kent, as professor of Actuarial Science.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy)