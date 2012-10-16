LONDON Oct 16 Legal & General has put
board members in charge of its overseas businesses for the first
time, underscoring new chief executive Nigel Wilson's ambition
to boost the British insurer's international growth.
Head of risk, John Pollock, will take responsibility for
L&G's Dutch and French operations, while Mark Gregory, head of
savings, will oversee its Indian joint venture, the company said
on Tuesday.
Pollock and Gregory replace Gareth Hoskin, head of L&G's
international division, who is retiring and did not sit on the
board.
L&G, a 176-year old insurer known for its conservative
approach and often seen as focused exclusively on its domestic
market, made 13 percent of its operating profit overseas last
year, up from 10 percent in 2010.
Wilson, who took over as CEO in June, will work closely
with L&G's U.S. unit, and direct development of its businesses
in North Africa and the Middle East, the company said.
L&G shares were up 0.5 percent at 1130 GMT, in line with a
0.6 percent higher FTSE 100 share index.