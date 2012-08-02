By Olivia Oran
Aug 2 Online legal services company
LegalZoom.com Inc has delayed its initial public
offering due to market conditions, according to an underwriting
source.
The Glendale, California-based firm was trying to raise as
much as $96 million by pricing eight million shares at a range
of $10 to $12.
The delay was the latest in a string of postponements and
reduced deal sizes this week.
Earlier on Thursday, sustainable chemical company Genomatica
Inc pulled its $100 million initial public offering.
Spinal implant manufacturer Globus Medical Inc,
meanwhile, cut the size of its offering as well as its price
range. While the company had expected to sell 11.8 million
shares in a price range of $16 to $18 per share, it decreased
its plan to sell 8.3 million shares between $12 and $13 per
share.
Founded in 2001, LegalZoom helps customers draw up legal
documents such as wills, incorporations and trademarks without
lawyers and hefty fees. The company has served over two million
customers in the past 10 years, it said in its registration
statement.
Last year, LegalZoom's revenue climbed 29 percent to $156
million. It swung to a profit of $12.1 million, after two
straight years of losses.
LegalZoom co-founder Robert Shapiro is famous for being part
of O.J. Simpson's legal defense team. He worked on the case with
Robert Kardashian, the late father of reality TV star Kim
Kardashian.
LegalZoom was among the first companies to file for its IPO
confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission using
the JOBS Act. This provision allows companies with less than $1
billion in annual revenue to submit registration paperwork for
initial public offerings outside of the public eye. The
paperwork isn't seen by outsiders until 21 days before the
company's roadshow, used to market IPO shares to investors.
In 2011, LegalZoom raised $66 million in its most recent
round of funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers.
Underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, RBC
Capital Markets, William Blair, Cantor Fitzgerald and Montgomery
& Co.
The company had intended to list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker "LGZ."