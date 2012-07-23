* IPO of 8 mln shares
* Company to offer 3.8 mln shares
July 23 LegalZoom.com Inc, which provides online
legal services to small businesses and consumers in the United
States, expects to price its initial public offering of 8
million shares at between $10 and $12 each.
The company is offering 3.8 million shares while the rest
are being sold by its majority-backer Polaris Venture Partners
and certain executives, LegalZoom.com said in an amended
regulatory filing.
Glendale, California-based LegalZoom.com had in May filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to
$120 million in an IPO of common shares.
At the top end of this expected range, the company will be
valued at about $483 million, based on the number of outstanding
shares listed in the filing.
The company, which has about 300,000 subscribers, said it
expect a profit of $1 million to $1.6 million, for the
quarter-ended June 30, on revenue of $48 million to $50 million.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead
underwriters to the offering.