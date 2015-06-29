* Shares counter market slump
* Retail portion of IPO 45 times oversubscribed
* China growth good despite slowdown -Legend president
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 29 Shares in China's Legend
Holdings Corp rose slightly in their Hong Kong trading
debut on Monday after the parent of Lenovo Group, the
world's biggest PC maker, raised $1.96 billion in an initial
public offering (IPO).
Legend shares rose to HK$43.00 in early afternoon, compared
with an IPO price of HK$42.98, bucking a rout in Hong Kong and
Shanghai stocks as investors who couldn't buy into the IPO
before the debut scoured the market for shares.
The retail portion of the IPO was "very significantly
over-subscribed," triggering a so-called claw-back rule that
forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional
investors to individuals, the firm said in a securities filing
on Friday.
Mom and pop investors ordered 45.2 times more than the
number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was
also "very significantly over-subscribed," Legend said.
Investors whose orders were trimmed due to oversubscription
therefore bought shares in the open market. That helped the
stock outperform the 2.7 percent fall in Hong Kong's benchmark
Hang Seng index, and nearly 4 percent decline in the
Shanghai Composite Index, as global markets reeled from
concerns Greece would default on a debt repayment this week.
"I am calm because we do not pay too much attention to the
ups and downs of the stock market. What we care about is our
long-term future," Legend's founder and chairman, Liu Chuanzi,
said at the ceremony marking the debut at the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Besides Lenovo, Legend controls property developer Raycom
Real Estate, private equity firm Hony Capital and venture
capital firm Legend Capital. About 94 percent of its revenue
comes from Lenovo, with another 4 percent from real estate.
Legend plans to use about 60 percent of the IPO proceeds to
buy high-growth consumer and services businesses and for private
equity funds. It also plans to set aside up to 20 percent of the
proceeds to pay bonds due in 2015, and 10 percent for working
capital.
"Although the Chinese economy has come down from its peak a
few years ago, overall its growth is good. The consumer market
and the service sector have the most potential," Legend
President Zhu Linan said. "So we will keep investing in these
markets. We have a lot of confidence."
The company secured $950 million in commitments from 24
cornerstone investors, including Hong Kong tycoons Cheng Yu Tung
and Walter Kwok, and mainland Chinese investors such as Fosun
International Ltd, CITIC Ltd and the asset
management unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
.
(Additional reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Christopher Cushing)