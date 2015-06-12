* IPO is biggest in Hong Kong this year
HONG KONG, June 12 China's Legend Holdings Corp,
the parent company of computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd,
will raise up to $1.96 billion in an initial public offering in
Hong Kong this month, IFR magazine reported on Friday, citing
sources with knowledge of the deal.
The IPO would be the largest in the city since property
developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd
raised $4.04 billion in December and comes amid a boom in
capital markets activity.
Legend will sell around 353 million shares, or 15 percent of
its capital, in a price range of HK$39.8-43 each, IFR reported.
The IPO will be priced on June 22 after soliciting orders from
investors.
Legend Holdings could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Legend is the parent of Hong Kong-listed Lenovo, the world's
biggest personal computer maker. It also owns Chinese property
developer Raycom Real Estate, private equity firm Hony Capital
and venture capital firm Legend Capital.
China's CICC and UBS Group are joint sponsors of the IPO
deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.
