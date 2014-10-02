NEW YORK Oct 2 Japan's Softbank Corp will take a minority stake in privately-held Legendary Pictures and the two companies will set up a joint venture, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

An announcement of the details could come as soon as Thursday, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Softbank had been in talks on purchasing a minority stake in the movie studio, which was founded in 2000 and has produced hits like "Man of Steel" and the 2014 remake of "Godzilla", according to media reports earlier this week. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)