BOSTON May 16 Legg Mason Inc will lay
off 62 professionals from its Boston-based Batterymarch
Financial Management unit as it is combined with QS Investors, a
spokeswoman said on Friday, following a deal announced in March.
The Baltimore-based asset manager had said an unspecified
number of jobs would be cut after its purchase of privately-held
QS of New York, into which Batterymarch and Legg Mason Global
Asset Allocation are being merged to form a new quantitative
investing unit.
About 12 Batterymarch employees, mainly investment
professionals, will remain in Boston, said Legg Mason
spokeswoman Mary Athridge in a telephone interview. Batterymarch
CEO William Elcock will likely leave by the end of the year, she
said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber)