Dec 1 Activist investor Nelson Peltz resigned
from the board at Legg Mason Inc to focus on other
commitments, the asset manager said on Monday.
Peltz, Chief Executive and a founding partner of Trian Fund
Management LP, was chairman of Legg Mason's corporate governance
committee. His resignation will be effective immediately.
Peltz, who had served on Legg Mason's board since October
2009, is credited with helping the company's turnaround to move
beyond a long period of net quarterly withdrawals by customers.
Under Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan, who took charge in
February 2013, Legg Mason has sold several businesses, created
new products and bought other small investment firms.
"Trian is very pleased with Legg Mason's growth and
development," Peltz said in a statement.
Trian owns about 11.3 percent of Legg Mason's outstanding
shares.
"We currently expect to remain an engaged shareholder for
the foreseeable future," he said.
