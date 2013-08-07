EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BOSTON Aug 7 Baltimore asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it plans to shut down an international equities investment unit, citing its small asset base of $500 million under management.
Legg Mason said it will wind down trading activities at its Esemplia unit, which has offices in London and Hong Kong, and return money to investors.
"Given the firm's small size, we believe this decision best serves both Esemplia's clients and LM's shareholders," spokeswoman Mary Athridge said in an emailed statement.
The move follows other steps to streamline Legg Mason taken by its Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan since he was named to the job permanently earlier this year. Last month, Sullivan said Legg Mason had sold back to managers its small Private Capital Management unit.
Legg Mason still plans to expand businesses that invest in international equities, Athridge said. She said Legg Mason will provide details on a possible financial impact of Esemplia's closure on the parent.
Athridge said 25 jobs "will be made redundant" by the closure of Esemplia, but those workers can apply for open positions. Esemplia head Jim Kandunias will stay to ensure an orderly closure in coming quarters, she said.
Legg Mason took over Esemplia as part of a broader deal with Citigroup Inc in 2005.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.