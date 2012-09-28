Sept 28 Legg Mason Inc board member Nelson Peltz reduced his stake in the Baltimore fund company by 12 percent, a securities filing showed late on Friday, but his firm said the change did not mean less support for Legg Mason during a leadership transition.

The intentions of Peltz and his Trian Fund Management company are key to the future of Legg Mason, which has begun a search for a new CEO amid questions about its strategic direction. Peltz has not said whether he plans to buy or sell shares in the company after limits on his ownership expire on November 30.

In a securities filing late on Friday, Legg Mason disclosed that Peltz and Trian had disposed of 1.8 million shares of Legg Mason today, 12 percent of its previous stake, at a price of $24.84. Peltz retains 12,884,337 shares in the company.

In a statement sent by a Trian spokesman, however, the firm said the transaction did not indicate a lack of support for the company but rather "relates to a transfer of Legg Mason shares by Trian to one of its investors following the expiration of its lock-up period."

The statement said that "Nelson Peltz is an engaged board member at Legg Mason and Trian continues to be supportive of Legg Mason's plans to enhance shareholder value. According to our amended 13D, Trian has not sold any Legg Mason shares and has no current intention to sell shares."