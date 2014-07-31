(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say profit rose 51 percent, not more than doubled)

July 31 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc's quarterly profit rose 51 percent, driven by increased assets under management and lower operating expenses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $72.2 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $47.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 3.5 percent to $693.9 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)