Dec 28 Leggett & Platt Inc said it expects to take a charge of about $36 million in the fourth quarter, related mainly to the closure of four underperforming manufacturing facilities.

The bed springs and store shelving maker said the charge will hurt its full-year after-tax profit by 16 cents a share.

It now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, to be $0.99-$1.04 a share.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company, which will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6, maintained its 2011 earnings forecast of $1.15-$1.20 a share.

The restructuring activities will add about 7-10 cents a share to its 2012 profit, Leggett & Platt said in a statement.