* Sees restructuring charge to hurt FY after-tax profit by
$0.16
* Sees 2011 adj EPS $0.99-$1.04
* Sees restructuring to add $0.07-$0.10 to 2012 profit
Dec 28 Leggett & Platt Inc said it
expects to take a charge of about $36 million in the fourth
quarter, related mainly to the closure of four underperforming
manufacturing facilities.
The bed springs and store shelving maker said the charge
will hurt its full-year after-tax profit by 16 cents a share.
It now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, to be
$0.99-$1.04 a share.
The Carthage, Missouri-based company, which will report
fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6, maintained its 2011 earnings
forecast of $1.15-$1.20 a share.
The restructuring activities will add about 7-10 cents a
share to its 2012 profit, Leggett & Platt said in a statement.