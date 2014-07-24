July 24 Legg Mason Inc : * Announces acquisition of Martin Currie * Says terms of the transaction were not disclosed * Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to Legg Mason's

earnings in the first year * Says Legg Mason was advised by J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Dechert Llp * Says Martin Currie will become a core independent investment affiliate of

Legg Mason * Says senior management team at Martin Currie has signed new long term

* Says senior management team at Martin Currie has signed new long term contracts in conjunction with the transaction