BRIEF-Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
July 24 Legg Mason Inc : * Announces acquisition of Martin Currie * Says terms of the transaction were not disclosed * Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to Legg Mason's
earnings in the first year * Says Legg Mason was advised by J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Dechert Llp * Says Martin Currie will become a core independent investment affiliate of
Legg Mason * Says senior management team at Martin Currie has signed new long term
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward regional banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain gradual, and full regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal, says Fitch Ratings. Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider poo
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC