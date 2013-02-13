BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property
Feb 13 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Wednesday named Joseph Sullivan as its permanent chief executive, picking an insider to staunch outflows from its funds and smooth relations with its autonomous investment units.
Sullivan's appointment was expected. Legg Mason of Baltimore had been seeking a new CEO since Mark Fetting stepped down under pressure last fall.
CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed