Oct 11 Mutual fund manager ClearBridge Advisors LLC said on Thursday it would drop the name of its struggling parent company, Legg Mason, from all of its U.S. funds over the next several months.

With $58 billion of assets under management, New York-based Clearbridge is the largest manager of equity funds at Legg Mason.

Baltimore-based Legg Mason has struggled with customer outflows, poor investment performance at some of its units and a stock price that remains mired at one-quarter the level it reached before the 2008 financial crisis. Chief Executive Mark Fetting stepped down at the beginning of October and Legg Mason hired search firm Korn/Ferry International to look for a replacement.

The ClearBridge fund naming move is "part of a larger effort by Legg Mason to highlight the brand identities of its affiliated investment managers in its product names," the companies said in a statement.

Under the new branding, the $4.4 billion Legg Mason ClearBridge Appreciation fund will be renamed the ClearBridge Appreciation fund.