BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it estimated earnings of between $79 million and $83 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, above the average analyst estimate.
The company said earnings would be between 65 cents and 68 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Legg Mason made the announcement in connection with a potential bank term-loan refinancing.
The company is expected to announce quarterly results at the end of the month.
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.