BRIEF-China Fortune Land and units acquire property assets worth more than 1 bln yuan in May
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
May 16 Legg Mason Inc said it plans to buy back a stake in the company held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP and take a charge.
KKR had purchased $1.25 billion in convertible senior notes in the Baltimore asset manager in 2008. Legg Mason said on Wednesday it will repurchase the senior notes and expects to take a non-cash charge of between $70 million and $80 million in its fiscal first quarter due to the early extinguishment of the notes.
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
* Contracted sales for May amounted to approximately RMB 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: