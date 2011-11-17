Nov 17 Legg Mason money manager Bill Miller
will step down as manager of the firm's flagship fund next
spring.
For most of his nearly 20-year tenure as the top stock
picker for the Legg Mason Value Trust, Miller made great stock
calls. Over the past few years, however, most of his picks have
underperformed. Here are some examples of his best and worst
picks:
BEST BETS
* On the advice of Fidelity star manager Peter Lynch,
Miller bought shares of Fannie Mae in 1984 and held them for
more than a decade, making 50 times his initial investment.
* Amid the savings and loan crisis in the early 1990s,
Miller piled into beaten-down financial stocks like American
Express (AXP.N) and Freddie Mac, which completely recovered
within a few years.
* Miller bought up tech stocks like AOL AOL.N in the
mid-1990s and sold before the dot-com crash in 2000.
* Amid a crash in the electric power sector in 2002, he
bought AES Corp (AES.N) for less than $1 per share, making 20
times his initial investment in five years.
* In 2004, Miller bought Google (GOOG.O) at the IPO price
of $85 and saw the stock hit $400 less than two years later.
WORST BETS
* Miller bought shares of Enron and Worldcom when both
companies got into trouble; neither recovered and both
eventually went bankrupt.
* As the real estate bubble was starting to deflate in 2005
and 2006, Miller loaded up on homebuilding stocks. But the
crash was only just getting started.
* Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Miller bought or
held shares of numerous financials, including American
International Group (AIG.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Washington
Mutual, Wachovia Corp, Bear Stearns Cos and Freddie Mac. Many
went under and the rest have never recovered.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston)