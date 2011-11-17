Nov 17 Legg Mason money manager Bill Miller will step down as manager of the firm's flagship fund next spring.

For most of his nearly 20-year tenure as the top stock picker for the Legg Mason Value Trust, Miller made great stock calls. Over the past few years, however, most of his picks have underperformed. Here are some examples of his best and worst picks:

BEST BETS

* On the advice of Fidelity star manager Peter Lynch, Miller bought shares of Fannie Mae in 1984 and held them for more than a decade, making 50 times his initial investment.

* Amid the savings and loan crisis in the early 1990s, Miller piled into beaten-down financial stocks like American Express (AXP.N) and Freddie Mac, which completely recovered within a few years.

* Miller bought up tech stocks like AOL AOL.N in the mid-1990s and sold before the dot-com crash in 2000.

* Amid a crash in the electric power sector in 2002, he bought AES Corp (AES.N) for less than $1 per share, making 20 times his initial investment in five years.

* In 2004, Miller bought Google (GOOG.O) at the IPO price of $85 and saw the stock hit $400 less than two years later.

WORST BETS

* Miller bought shares of Enron and Worldcom when both companies got into trouble; neither recovered and both eventually went bankrupt.

* As the real estate bubble was starting to deflate in 2005 and 2006, Miller loaded up on homebuilding stocks. But the crash was only just getting started.

* Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Miller bought or held shares of numerous financials, including American International Group (AIG.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Washington Mutual, Wachovia Corp, Bear Stearns Cos and Freddie Mac. Many went under and the rest have never recovered. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston)