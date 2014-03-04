BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says operating profit for quarter was about HK$430 mln
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
March 4 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it will buy privately held QS Investors to expand its portfolio of investment products.
New York-based QS Investors has $4.1 billion assets under management and about $100 billion in assets under advisory, Legg Mason said in a statement on Tuesday.
Legg Mason said the deal will result in restructuring costs of about $35 million and will add to earnings in 2015.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of 2015, were not disclosed.
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
April 20 Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution on Thursday in the absence of economic cues while uncertainties around the upcoming French elections muted global risk appetite. The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially oil. The French presidential elections will be closely watched as the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro candidates among the four seen still in