BRIEF-SYNLAB Limited says Novo A/S to raise stake in co to c.20 pct
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
July 25 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc swung to a profit in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, it said on Thursday.
Legg Mason reported net income of $47.8 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier, when it recorded charges.
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
* Loo Kar Pui Paul will be appointed as an executive director of Cathay Pacific