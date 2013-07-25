EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects "billion" to "million" in fifth paragraph)
July 25 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said on Thursday it swung to a profit in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 and posted its first quarterly net inflows for long-term funds since 2007 on investment into its bond products.
Legg Mason reported net income of $47.8 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier, when it recorded charges.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected Legg Mason to earn 36 cents per share for the most recent quarter.
Assets under management fell to $644.5 billion at June 30 from $664.6 billion at March 31. The decrease was driven by an $11.6 billion decline in market performance and foreign exchange, as well as the net withdrawal of $8.7 billion from its liquidity funds, the company said.
But net flows into long-term funds were $200 million, Legg Mason said, as the $900 million that investors added to bond funds more than offset the $700 million they withdrew from equity funds.
The inflows for long-term funds during the quarter were the first the company has posted since September, 2007, Legg Mason said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Alden Bentley)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has