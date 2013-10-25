Oct 25 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Friday said its quarterly profit rose 7 percent compared with a year ago.

For the three months ended Sept. 30 the Baltimore asset manager reported net income of $86.3 million, or 70 cents per share, up from net income of $80.8 million, or 60 cents per share, in the same period in 2012.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected Legg Mason to report net income of 61 cents per share for the period, the company's second fiscal quarter.