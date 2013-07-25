BRIEF-Oscar Properties buys three properties in Södra Värtan
* BUYS PROPERTIES FROM AFA SJUKFÖRSÄKRING AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 25 Legg Mason Inc Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan said the Baltimore asset manager has sold its Private Capital Management equity investment unit to its management team.
Speaking on a conference all in connection with Legg Mason's earnings on Thursday, Sullivan said the company expects to take a $3 million charge in connection with the sale.
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.