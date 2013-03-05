BRIEF-Prelios SGR updates on divestment of residual property portfolio of Tecla
* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND
March 5 Legg Mason Inc's chief financial officer said the Baltimore fund firm may trim the number of funds it offers, and the 32 offices it operates, but does not expect major cost-cuts like those it already made in recent years.
Legg Mason CFO Pete Nachtwey said the firm will provide more details of ongoing reviews in coming months. He spoke at a financial conference in Boston sponsored by Citigroup Inc, which was webcast.
* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS Source text for Eikon: