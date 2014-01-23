FRANKFURT Jan 23 Shares in German real estate group LEG Immobilien AG will be placed in a range of 42.50-43 euros apiece, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it would place up to 15.2 million shares in LEG via its Saturea BV holding.

The stake represents 28.65 percent of LEG's outstanding shares, which closed at a price of 43.80 euros on Wednesday.