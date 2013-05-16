BRIEF-Alliance Global Group clarifies news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt”
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
FRANKFURT May 16 German property company LEG Immobilien said it bought about 2,200 flats in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia from a consortium led by BGP Investment and was planning further deals.
"The acquisition pipeline of LEG is filled with attractive offers. Further portfolios are at an advanced stage," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
It said it was also in talks to obtain a credit line to fund future acquisitions. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian stocks hit a record high on Wednesday while Singapore shares climbed to their highest in nearly 20 months as data showing strong U.S. consumer confidence boosted sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after falteri