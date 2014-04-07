BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
FRANKFURT, April 7 LEG Immobilien AG : * Launches 300 million EUR convertible bond offering * Says bonds will have a maturity of 7.2 yrs * Bonds to be offered with a coupon between 0.125 percent and 0.875 percent per
annum * Says bonds to have a conversion premium between 30 percent and 35 percent
above the reference share price
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.