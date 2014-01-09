FRANKFURT Jan 9 German property company LEG
Immobilien said it expected funds from operations (FFO
I), a measure of its operating profitability, to reach between
155 million euros ($210.8 million) and 159 million in 2014.
This total does not include the effects of any planned
future acquisitions, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
It had said in November it expects FFO I of 138.5 to 141.5
million for 2013.
The group also announced the purchase of a portfolio with
537 residential units in the German state of North Rhine
Westphalia and a preliminary agreement for a portfolio with a
further 2,000 units.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)