FRANKFURT Oct 22 Shares in LEG Immobilien were placed at 41.25 euros apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday, as the German real estate company's largest shareholders divest a stake on the open market.

LEG shares were down 4.3 percent at 41.70 euros at 0728, after closing at 43.57 euros on Monday.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that its Whitehall fund and hedge fund Perry Capital would sell 13.2 percent of the company's shares, nine months after it was listed. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Philipp Halstrick)