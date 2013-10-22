FRANKFURT Oct 22 Shares in LEG Immobilien
were placed at 41.25 euros apiece, a person familiar
with the transaction said on Tuesday, as the German real estate
company's largest shareholders divest a stake on the open
market.
LEG shares were down 4.3 percent at 41.70 euros at 0728,
after closing at 43.57 euros on Monday.
Goldman Sachs said on Monday that its Whitehall fund
and hedge fund Perry Capital would sell 13.2 percent of the
company's shares, nine months after it was
listed.
