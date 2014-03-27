BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, March 27 LEG Immobilien AG : * Says 2013 FFO i increased to 141.2 million euros * Says proposed 2013 dividend of 1.73 euros per share * Says 2014 FFO i target of between 155-159 million euros
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment