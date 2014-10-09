UPDATE 4-Kenya's Safaricom says network services restored after outage
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Leg Immobilien Ag
* Raises earnings outlook for 2015 and resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 4,100,000
* 2015 ffo i (funds from operations) are expected to be in a range of eur 188 million to eur 193 million.
* Translates into an ffo per share of eur 3.29 to eur 3.39
* Leg immobilien ag's previous earnings outlook for 2015 was eur 172 million to eur 177 million
* To use net proceeds of capital increase are earmarked for further implementing acquisition strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before income tax of 5.03 billion naira versus 7.09 billion naira year ago