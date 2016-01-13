COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Lego has dropped restrictions
on bulk orders of its toy bricks after facing a storm of
criticism for refusing to sell thousands of them to dissident
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.
Ai, known for his criticism of China's rights record,
accused the Danish toymaker of censorship in October for
declining an order that he wanted for a new work.
Lego said at the time it had a long-running policy of not
fulfilling bulk orders or donating bricks if they knew they
would be used as part of a "political agenda".
But the decision was condemned by rights groups and
triggered an online campaign collecting donations of bricks for
the artist and free speech campaigner.
Lego said in a statement on Tuesday it would stop asking
people why they wanted its bricks.
It did not refer directly to the Weiwei order, but
acknowledged that the rules "could result in misunderstandings
or be perceived as inconsistent".
Customers wanting to build public displays out of Lego
bricks would now only have to make it clear that the company did
not endorse the project, it added.
Chinese authorities confiscated Ai's passport in 2011 and
detained him for 81 days, only returning the document in July
last year.
He has used Lego bricks before to build portraits of other
dissidents, including Nelson Mandela.
Owned by the founding family Lego is the world's largest
toymaker by sales having recently overtaken U.S. Barbie-maker
Mattel and Monopoly-board maker Hasbro.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)