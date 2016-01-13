(Recasts with photos)
COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Dissident Chinese artist Ai
Weiwei published photos of himself with Lego hanging off his
moustache and beard on Wednesday, celebrating the toymaker's
decision to back down on rules that blocked his bulk order of
bricks.
Lego said on Tuesday it had dropped restrictions on large
orders after facing a storm of criticism for declining his
request for pieces for a large public work in Australia in
October.
Ai, known for his criticism of China's rights record, had
accused the Danish toymaker of censorship and set up collection
points for people to send him bricks.
Lego said at the time it had a long-running policy of not
fulfilling bulk orders or donating bricks if they knew they
would be used as part of a "political agenda".
But it said in a statement on Tuesday it would stop asking
people why they wanted its products.
It did not refer directly to Ai's order, but acknowledged
that the rules "could result in misunderstandings or be
perceived as inconsistent".
Customers wanting to build public displays out of Lego
bricks would now only have to make it clear that the company did
not endorse the project, it added.
The free speech campaigner published photos of himself with
Lego bricks hanging off his hair, moustache and beard on his
Instagram and Facebook accounts. The Instagram post included a
grinning emoji symbol, but no further comment.
"So sweet, congratulations," wrote one supporter on
Facebook.
It was not immediately clear if Ai would now repeat his
order and press on with his Lego project. He has used the
multi-coloured building blocks before to build portraits of
other dissidents, including Nelson Mandela.
Chinese authorities confiscated Ai's passport in 2011 and
detained him for 81 days, only returning the document in July
last year.
Owned by the founding family Lego is the world's largest
toymaker by sales having recently overtaken U.S. Barbie-maker
Mattel and Monopoly-board maker Hasbro.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Raissa Kasolowsky)