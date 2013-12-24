SYDNEY Dec 24 It's the stuff children dream
about but a crowd-sourced project by an Australian man and a
Romanian teenager has made driving a car built with 500,000 Lego
bricks a reality.
The life-sized two-seater has a top speed of 30 km per hour
(20 mph) and is powered by four orbital engines with 256 pistons
- all made of Lego - that run on compressed air.
The car was designed by entrepreneur Steve Sammartino and
Romanian tech guru Raul Oaida through a crowd-funding venture
via Twitter.
"I wanted to do something interesting that shows there are a
myriad of possible innovations for cars. We wanted to be an
example to open people's minds," Sammartino told Australian
media. "It's something the car industry needs."
The yellow and black car, designed like a hotrod, took 20
months to complete. Apart from structural gear such as the
wheels, tires, gauges and load-bearing components, only Lego
bricks were used.
Forty Australians supported the "Super Awesome Micro
Project" campaign and the car was built in Romania before being
shipped to Melbourne for finishing touches.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John O'Callaghan and Paul
Tait)