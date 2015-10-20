COPENHAGEN Oct 20 Some children may not get
their Christmas wishes fulfilled this year as LEGO's factories,
although running at full speed, may not be able to make enough
plastic bricks to keep up with demand from toy stores in Europe.
The Danish company has become the world's largest toymaker
by sales, overtaking U.S. Barbie-maker Mattel, thanks
partly to toys linked to movies, including "The Lego Movie."
But difficulties in forecasting demand accurately means some
orders may not be filled on time.
"We will not be able to deliver all of the orders coming
from customers in the remainder of the year," spokesman Roar
Trangbaek told Reuters. He declined to specify which lines of
toys or which European countries would be affected.
Trangbaek said the company would be able to deliver the
orders it had already received but may have trouble filling new
orders later this year.
"It is really extraordinary and it has exceeded both ours
and our customers' forecasts," Trangbaek said when asked why the
company had not foreseen the surge in demand.
The Danish company's sales grew by 18 percent in the first
half of this year to 14 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion),
putting it ahead of Mattel and Monopoly-board maker Hasbro
, whose revenues came in at $1.9 bln and $1.5 bln
respectively.
"We are running our factories at maximum capacity and will
do everything we can to meet demand," Trangbaek said.
The unlisted company, owned by the family of founder Ole
Kirk Kristiansen, invested more than 3 billion crowns in plants
and equipment last year to make more toys. Before Christmas last
year, there were some shortages in some countries last year
including Denmark and Canada.
The company is building a factory in Jiaxing in China, 100
kilometres from Shanghai, which is expected to be up and running
in 2017 and should produce most of the Lego toys for Asia in the
future. LEGO already has factories in Denmark, Hungary, Czech
Republic and Mexico.
($1 = 6.5693 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)