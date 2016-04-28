(Corrects to read "overtake", paragraph 4)
COPENHAGEN, April 28 Toy maker Lego's owners
Kirkbi A/S have appointed Thomas Kirk Kristiansen as deputy
chairman of Lego and chairman of the Lego Foundation, the
company said.
The 37-year-old Kristiansen takes over the roles from his
father, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, 68, who will remain chairman of
Kirkbi, the family's holding company.
The change "enjoys the backing of the whole family," Kjeld
Kirk Kristiansen said in the statement.
Lego may overtake Barbie maker Mattel as the world's
largest toy maker this year.
Founded in 1932, its brightly coloured plastic bricks have
made the Kristiansen family one of Denmark's richest.
