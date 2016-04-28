(Corrects to read "overtake", paragraph 4)

COPENHAGEN, April 28 Toy maker Lego's owners Kirkbi A/S have appointed Thomas Kirk Kristiansen as deputy chairman of Lego and chairman of the Lego Foundation, the company said.

The 37-year-old Kristiansen takes over the roles from his father, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, 68, who will remain chairman of Kirkbi, the family's holding company.

The change "enjoys the backing of the whole family," Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen said in the statement.

Lego may overtake Barbie maker Mattel as the world's largest toy maker this year.

Founded in 1932, its brightly coloured plastic bricks have made the Kristiansen family one of Denmark's richest. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)