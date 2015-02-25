COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Denmark's Lego said it
expected to keep outperforming rivals after it further narrowed
the gap on market leader Mattel last year, aided by
strong growth in Asia, a successful movie launch and increased
sales of toys targeted at girls.
Lego, owned by the family of company founder Ole Kirk
Kristiansen, sees its growth moderately ahead of the global toy
market in 2015, driven by innovation and global expansion.
Lego's revenues grew 13 percent to 28.6 billion Danish
crowns ($4.4 billion) while U.S. Barbie-maker Mattel's sales
fell 7 percent to $6.0 billion, shrinking the gap between the
world's two largest toy makers.
Hasbro, also a U.S. company, increased sales by 4.8
percent to $4.3 billion in 2014.
"The Asia toy markets experienced the strongest regional
growth, with both more established markets such as Japan and
South Korea and emerging markets such as China experiencing year
over year increases," Lego said.
It said sales grew by more than 10 percent in the United
States, Britain, France, Russia and China, with 'healthy' single
figure growth in central and northern European markets.
Lego's net profit rose 15 percent to 7.0 billion crowns in
2014. It said its 'Friends' series, widely recognised as
targeted at girls, was one of its top selling lines in 2014.
($1 = 6.5623 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)