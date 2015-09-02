By Annabella Nielsen
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 2
The Danish plastic brick maker, revitalised in recent years
partly through the success of The LEGO Movie, made 20 figures
with European Space Agency (ESA) logos, which Andreas Mogensen
took on a Russian Soyuz rocket blasting off from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The figures will be handed out on their return as
competition prizes and LEGO is already looking ahead to another
movie due for release in 2017, to be based on its "Ninjago"
martial arts figures.
The unlisted company said first-half sales were up 18
percent to 14 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion) compared with
Mattel's revenue of $1.91 billion.
Asked if LEGO can keep up the pace of growth, Chief
Financial Officer John Goodwin told news television channel TV2
that the toy market had grown in the first half of this year.
"What we need to stay laser-focused on is to continue to
innovate around the lego brick, creating super play experiences
for children around the globe and continue to stay relevant as
trends evolve," Goodwin said.
Astronaut Mogensen is one of a three-man international crew
on the Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
"We had a great opportunity to partner with the ESA around
this activity in order to bring awareness around science and
technology into schools," Goodwin said. "We wish him (Mogensen)
well on this trip."
At LEGO's 2014 press conference, CEO Jorgen Vig Knudstorp
burst into song and dance to celebrate the record results and
this year he might have reason to stage a repeat performance.
"While it is still early to estimate full-year results, we
expect another satisfactory result," Goodwin said in a
statement.
Monopoly boardgame maker Hasbro is growing faster
than Mattel and has signed licencing deals with film studios for
toys associated with the giant Jurassic Park and Star Wars movie
franchises. But with sales in the first half of $1.5 billion, it
also lags LEGO.
($1 = 6.6128 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)