PARIS Feb 9 Legrand, the French maker of electrical fittings and switches, said earnings strengthened in 2011 but forecast flat organic sales in 2012 due to the uncertain economy and said it would seek growth through acquisitions.

"In 2012, given uncertain macroeconomic expectations, Legrand has retained a target for organic growth in sales of about zero," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit rose 14.4 percent to 478.6 million euros ($634.34 million) last year as sales increased 9.2 percent to 4.25 billion, driven by new product launches, growth in emerging markets and the contribution from recent acquisitions. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)