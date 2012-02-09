* Sees flat organic sales growth in 2012

* Sees adjusted op margin of 19% or more vs 20.2% in 2011

* 2011 net profit up 14.4% to 478.6 mln euros (Adds details)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 9 Legrand, the French maker of electrical fittings and switches, said it would seek growth through acquisitions this year, predicting an uncertain economic outlook would dampen sales and margins after a rise in 2011 earnings.

"In 2012, given uncertain macroeconomic expectations, Legrand has retained a target for organic growth in sales of about zero," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it was also expecting an adjusted operating margin this year equal to or exceeding 19 percent of sales, compared with 20.2 percent in 2011.

Growth in 2012 is expected to come through more acquisitions, it added.

Net profit rose 14.4 percent to 478.6 million euros ($634.34 million) last year as sales increased 9.2 percent to 4.25 billion, driven by new product launches, growth in emerging markets and the contribution from recent acquisitions.

In 2011 Legrand bought five companies with total annual sales of over 200 million euros and with business in fast-growing emerging markets in a move to lessen its exposure to Europe, which makes up around 50 percent of sales.

The company, which joined France's main CAC40 index in December, also confirmed its mid-term targets of 10 percent annual average growth in sales and a 20 percent adjusted operating margin.

Legrand is paying a 2011 dividend of 0.93 euros a share, up 6 percent compared with 2010.

Shares in Legrand, which have lost around 10 percent of their value in the last year, closed 0.4 percent lower at 26.40 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)